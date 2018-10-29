Entertainment

Innovations India enthralls the elite of Chandigarh with “La Rosa” Lifestyle Exhibition

The crème de la crème of Chandigarh turned up in huge numbers for the most Interactive fashion and lifestyle exhibition in the city – La Rosa. The one of its kind exhibition is an ode to the country’s rich diversity, lifestyle and culture. The blissful exhibition was held at The Cottage, Chandigarh.
Conceptualized by the talented and absolutely dynamic duo – Niharika Khanna & Amrita Choudhary, La Rosa is one of the most awaited and interactive event that sees the attendance of the rich and famous of the capital city. “We are extremely happy to have organized La Rosa along with the team of professional experts from Innovations India, who have taken this exhibition to the next level” said Niharika & Amrita in a joint statement.
The aim of the exhibition was to bring together exclusive fashion & lifestyle brands under one roof for all the shopaholics during the festive season. Affordable luxury fashion products of both established as well as upcoming brands were showcased offering quality products. The exhibition witnessed the most refined and elite audience from the city and from across North India.
Ajay Bhandari, Innovations India’s North India Head said “We believe in delivering the best results in whatever we do and it was a pleasure organizing La Rosa in Chandigarh. It’s heartening to see a full house at the exhibition. Looks like our Hard work has been appreciated.”
He further said that organizing exhibitions of such magnitude requires careful planning and execution. And Team Innovations, in its signature style, executed yet another super successful exhibition.

