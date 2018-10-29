Business

Hans Ohrstrom has donated approx $50,000 to Covenant House

Hans Ohrstrom of HomeLife Eagle Realty has donated approx $50,000 to Covenant House over the years. An amazing cause and group of people that Hans Ohrstrom is Thankful for and In Full Support Of. It helps to give homeless kids a warm bed, a hot meal and a chance at a better future.

Covenant House is Canada’s largest agency serving at-risk, homeless and trafficked youth, and it changes lives by providing the widest range of services and support. Its a more than a place to stay because they provide 24/7 crisis shelter and transitional housing on-site and in the community, along with comprehensive services, including education, counselling, health care, employment assistance, job training and aftercare.

Kids who need shelter and a safe place to turn when world seems like a dark place they can turn to Covenant House and feel the light and warm of some of the most amazing people in the World. Hans Ohrstrom & Hans Ohrstrom Team Give Thanks To The Amazing People Who Work & Support Covenant House!

