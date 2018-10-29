Business

Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market Projected to Reach $1.48 Billion by 2023: Acc to TechSci Research

Comment(0)

A new market research report introduced by TechSci Research provides an overall analysis of Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market. The presented market report will incorporate all the major factors and advancements that assume an imperative role in market growth in the anticipated range of 5 years. It likewise introduces the overview of industry players, preferences, challenges the market is experiencing. The research report gives an entire comprehension of the Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market in terms of revenue.

Get Exclusive Free Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3317

Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market is projected to reach 1.48 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of over 6% during the 2019-2023. The rising packaging industry and growing demand for lightweight packaging and high melt strength properties is expected to further boost market demand. The demand for XPP foam is anticipated to grow rapidly owing to increasing demand from automobile manufacturing industries that are adopting new technologies aimed at weight reduction of automobiles. Based on type, the market has been segmented into Low-Density XPP Foam (40-200 Kg/M3) and High-Density XPP Foam (200-600 Kg/M3). In 2017, the Low-Density XPP Foam dominated the market and is anticipated to dominate the market over the next five years as well owing to increasing demand from automotive, protective packaging, and insulation applications.

Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into Automotive, Packaging, Building & Construction and Others. In 2017, the automotive segment dominated the XPP Foam market owing to growing automotive industry and growing use of XPP Foam in bumpers, floor acoustic barriers, sun visors, side door panels etc. in automobiles.

Some of the leading players in the Global Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market are Mitsui Chemicals, Borealis, NMC SA, Pregis, Sonoco, Sohner Plastics, Furukawa Electric, Sumitomo Chemical, JSP Corporation etc.

Access Complete Research Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/extruded-polypropylene-foam-market/3317.html

Also Read
Business

Universal Probe Library Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018 to 2027

Universal probe library is a qPCR system that is typically merged with probe finder assay designing software. This easy-to-use system is adopted by researchers to discover the correct probe/primer combination and also set up the qPCR assay. This probe based assay typically depends on detection (which is sequence specific) of the desired PCR product. The […]
Business

Vroom Drive India Launched a New Flexi Package Where Customer Can Book the Car according To the KMs they Travel

Bangalore, India, – Vroom Drive India Private Limited, one of the best Self-Drive Car Rental Company in Bangalore is introducing a new Flexi Package where a customer can hire a car and pay according to the KMs they travel. Car rental companies have their standard tariff in which the customer have to pay a fixed […]
Business

Explore the Busy Neighbourhood and the Thriving Community at Paya Lebar Quarter

Park Place Residences at Paya Lebar Quarter offers tenants a personal sanctuary near the bustling urban streets of Singapore. Residents can enjoy a wide selection of fitness hubs, retail stores and restaurants. [SINGAPORE, 6/7/2018] – Paya Lebar Quarter, a modern city precinct in Singapore, offers a thriving residential experience at the Park Place Residences. Tenants […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *