Future of the Global Embedded Business Intelligence Software Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2025: Radiant Insights, Inc

October 29, 2018: Embedded Business Intelligence Software is the integration of self-service BI tools into commonly used business applications.

In 2017, the global Embedded Business Intelligence Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Embedded Business Intelligence Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Embedded Business Intelligence Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

  • Domo
  • Tableau Server
  • Power BI
  • Looker
  • Sisense
  • InsightSquared
  • SAP
  • Oracle
  • QlikView
  • WebFOCUS
  • BOARD
  • MicroStrategy
  • Dundas BI
  • IBM
  • ClicData
  • Halo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Cloud Based
  • Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Large Enterprises
  • SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Embedded Business Intelligence Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 Web Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Embedded Business Intelligence Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Embedded Business Intelligence Software Market Size
2.2 Embedded Business Intelligence Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Embedded Business Intelligence Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Embedded Business Intelligence Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

