Foundation AND HISTORY OF FIX API

The FIX Protocol was initially created in 1992 by Robert Lamoureux and Chris Morstatt. The underlying target was to empower the electronic exchange of information relating to the values markets. After getting to be practical, it encouraged interchanges between brokerage firms Fidelity Investments and Salomon Brothers with their institutional clientele.4)

From the beginning, FIX was intended to advance effectiveness in trade-related correspondences. At the time, a lion’s share of correspondence among traders and brokers was directed verbally via phone. Upon the presentation of FIX, these exchanges wound up digital. The progress removed a great part of the mystery from correspondences, as the once verbal exchanges ended up computerized.

Advocated by FIX Protocol Ltd, the institutionalized FIX Protocol dialect turned into a budgetary industry standard. Market members observed FIX to be profitable as far as limiting trading costs and augmenting correspondence efficiency.5)

In 2013, FIX Protocol Ltd turned into the FIX Trading Community and picked up a noteworthy participation base:

More than 290 universal money related administrations organizations take an interest. Chief accomplices incorporate Bank of America, Barclays, Bloomberg, Credit Suisse and the London Stock Exchange Group.

FIX is a worldwide system with individuals situated on each landmass.

Individuals incorporate brokerage firms, liquidity suppliers, controllers and trading venues.6)

The FIX Trading Community keeps up a not-revenue driven status with the essential objective of tending to industry needs and advancing proficiency. It is generally seen as a noteworthy supporter of the advancement of modernized capital markets.

