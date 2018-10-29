Business

Food Packaging Market – Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth through 2023

Food packaging market is arguably the biggest application segment of the packaging sector and accounts for over one-third of the total global packaging market. From an international perspective, the market for food packaging is at an intriguing stage where the market has reached at a stagnant point the developed nations while evolving nations are fast catching up to the newer technologies and supply chain management.

Good food packaging offers protection and can improve the shelf-life of products which consequently attracts more number of customers. The market for food packaging is expected to grow in the coming years as numerous production facilities are being set up to catch up with the latest trends coming up in the market. Also, world is experiencing rapid changes in lifestyle and food preferences that are coupled with growing population and economic growth of the respective region. All these factors have been influential in shaping up the global food packaging market. In addition to this, people are preferring processed food as result of shifting population dynamics from rural to urban areas.

With rising awareness about environmental pollution and global warming, more people are not preferring to use eco-friendly food packaging techniques. This has created a significant impact on the growth of the global food packaging market. Moreover, rising disposable incomes of the people around the world, growing demand for ready-to-eat food, and rising awareness about the packaged food among the customers complement the development of the global food packaging market.

Food packaging market is by far the largest application segment of the packaging industry, accounting for more than one-third of the global packaging market. From a global perspective, the food packaging market is at a very interesting situation, where the market has almost reached a plateau in terms of technology in the more developed nations in North America and Europe, while the emerging countries of Asia Pacific region are playing catch up to the packaging technologies and food supply chain management. Different types of food products require varied packaging types according to their individual usage and perishability.

