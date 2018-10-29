Tech

BroadNet’s Bulk SMS Solutions Are Helping Companies Across Industries Grow

Beirut: Broadnet Technologies is a private company that is established in 2003 under the laws of Lebanon. It has its registered office present in Beirut and many global offices that are available in the UK, Singapore, UAE and India. Due to its presence in different countries, it is known as the leading international Business messaging service provider. It offers a complete successfully working platform of SMS solution that can readjust to new business environments.

Broadnet is the prevailing company of bulk SMS solutions is at the forefront of the industry because of providing the cost-effective, excellent and matchless services to the clients at different parts of the world on a regular basis. The company grabs this ultimate position by their continuous use of State-of-the-art SMS gateway which delivers an authoritative performance in terms of efficacy. The faith of clients in Broadnet to publicize their business through SMS marketing makes the company as most reliable in the industry. The company’s ten years of experience in this field makes the company convey remarkable results to its worldwide clients.

Many businesses have mentioned that they have achieved their present successful position with the help of Broadnet SMS service support. The services of the company include A2P SMS, Bulk SMS, SMSC Gateway, HLR Lookup Service, SMS Firewall, Mobile applications and web solutions. With the help of these services, the company offers a smooth communication solution to its cheering client base to improve their marketing presence. High grade and qualitative Bulk SMS programs are provided at an affordable price. These programs are actually designed to offer more benefits at low cost.

The company is largely known for its sophisticated solutions at a nominal cost. Its SMS reselling business services includes Short Code Services, Bulk SMS Services, Long Code Services, Customized Application on SMS and SMS Gateway with API’s. These services from Broadnet are the best and most cost-effective in the industry. The company’s standalone offerings are unique and it seeks to improve the overall quality of the available and newly introduced services and benefit its clients with a high-value solution.

About BroadNet Technologies

BroadNet Technologies is an international leading Business Messaging Solution Provider. It’s joined the GSMA as an Associate Member also it has been awarded certification to the ISO 27001:2013; BroadNet Technologies has been a pioneer in the use of SMS-messaging service across global markets since 2003 thus widening its range of products and services to include Bulk SMS, A2P SMS, HLR Lookup Service, SMSC Gateway, SMS Firewall, Web Solutions, and Mobile Applications. For more information, please visit us: www.broadnet.me

BroadNet Technologies : Contact

Skype 24/7: broadnet-sms

E-mail : info@broadnet.me

Reference :

Click Here to Read More about BroadNet’s Bulk SMS Solutions

