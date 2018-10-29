Business

Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Market to represent a significant expansion at CAGR of 6.7% by 2024

Comment(0)

Global market for automotive tire pressure monitoring systems is anticipated to witness moderate growth over the forecast period, 2016-2024. Increasing focus on fuel economy worldwide will continue to drive market in 2016, reaching US$ 7.5 Bn. Stringent vehicle safety regulations are also estimated to push the market. Direct TPMS will be a clear dominator globally. The global automotive TPMS market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% in terms of value during the forecast period (2016-2024)

Rising adoption of automotive safety systems and strict regulations by various governments regarding TPMS equipment in passenger vehicles are predicted to be the key drivers throughout the forecast period. Increasing need for reduction in number of accidents caused as a result of low tire pressure, is also a major factor influencing the automotive TPMS market growth.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114753/Automotive-Tire-Pressure-Monitoring-Systems-(TPMS)-Market

Direct TPMS will remain the dominant segment with nearly 99% of the total market revenue share, owing to technological advancement. Moreover, direct tire pressure monitoring systems need to be replaced after regular intervals, which is a key factor fueling their demand in market. Indirect TPMS segment is estimated to witness steady growth in developing nations because of lower costs.

By vehicle type, passenger cars will remain the largest segment, accounting for nearly 79% market share in terms of revenues, in 2016. Increasing preference for luxury cars and mandatory use of TPMS in passenger cars all over the U.S., EU, and South Korea is expected to propel the demand for automotive TPMS further.

Aftermarket segment will continue contributing a major revenue share to market during the forecast period, attributed to burgeoning vehicle parc on roads.

Request Report Discount: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114753/Automotive-Tire-Pressure-Monitoring-Systems-(TPMS)-Market

Based on region, North America, the largest market for automotive TPMS, is expected to face strong competition from Asia Pacific. N. America will account for over 47% revenues in 2016 but may drop the top position during the forecast period. Automotive TPMS are foreseen to witness robust demand in Europe as well. China, Japan, India, and Russia will emerge as highly lucrative markets for direct TPMS, following the potential regulatory legislations regarding TPMS.

The key players competing in the global automotive TPMS market, include Sensata Technologies Inc., Continental AG, and Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd. Leading companies are expected to continue merger and acquisition strategy, followed by the expansion of aftermarket businesses, an emerging revenue generation channel.

Report Analysis: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/rd/110114753/Automotive-Tire-Pressure-Monitoring-Systems-%28TPMS%29-Market

Also Read
Business

Petcoke production rises in India; slips in China and Brazil

According to CW Research’s “Petcoke Country Market Data”, during the first half of 2018, petcoke production rose in India, but contracted in China and Brazil. “In the January-June period, global petcoke volumes displayed mixed results, conditioned by the headwinds of the industry. As several countries impose restrictions on the material, the future of the large-scale […]
Business

Enjoy Great Vacations in Niagara Falls by Booking Microtel Inn & Suites

editor

Niagara Falls city is one of the finest vacation spots that are drawing the attention of lots of people towards it. The city has lots of attractions to see and explore. In fact, here you can indulge in a lot of fun-filled activities, for example, sightseeing, swimming, bay fishing, golfing, parasailing, sailing, windsurfing, shopping, and […]
Business

Virgin Paper Packaging Market – Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth through 2024

The rise of recycled paper has largely been borne out of the globally increasing concern over the increasing rates of deforestation needed to produce enough paper for the world’s needs. Recycling of paper is also the prime reason for the steady drop in the overall demand for virgin paper, or paper that has been directly […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *