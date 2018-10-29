Environment

2019 Environmental Science and Climate Change Conference

Episirus Scientifica holds 2019 Environmental Science and Climate Change Conference (2019ESCC) around the theme ” Sustainable Development : A Major Challenge Across the Globe ” : Organising a unique forum in Singapore during the month of September 10th-11th, 2019.

Target Audience:
Professors, Professionals from students, and researchers from the discipline : Earth Science, Environment, Climate Change and subdiscipline Geophysics, Geology, Atmospheric Science, Hydrology/ Water Resources, Oceanology, Meteorology, Climatology, Natural Hazards, Ecology, Sustainable Development, Agriculture, Biodiversity, Coastal Science, Environment and Climate Laws/ Policies, Water Management, Renewable and Energy Technology, Fish-Wildlife and Forestry, Pollution, Nature Conservation areas and many more, will be joining us at the conference to provide innovative ideas and ongoing research in their respective fields in 2019 Environmental Science and Climate Change Conference.
Sessions For 2019 Environmental Science and Climate Change (2019ESCC):

 Corporate Sustainability
 Environmental Science and Technology
 Environmental Dynamics
 Meteorology
 Climate Change Effecting Hydrology
 Geophysics
 Atmospheric physics
 Physical Oceanography
 Global environmental change and ecosystems management
 Climatic changes and Climatology
 Global warming causes and effects
 Ozone layer depletion
 Carbon capture and storage
 Computational science
 Future Energy Systems
 Renewable Energy
 Sustainable Development and Green Technology
 Waste Management

