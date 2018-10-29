Episirus Scientifica holds 2019 Environmental Science and Climate Change Conference (2019ESCC) around the theme ” Sustainable Development : A Major Challenge Across the Globe ” : Organising a unique forum in Singapore during the month of September 10th-11th, 2019.
Target Audience:
Professors, Professionals from students, and researchers from the discipline : Earth Science, Environment, Climate Change and subdiscipline Geophysics, Geology, Atmospheric Science, Hydrology/ Water Resources, Oceanology, Meteorology, Climatology, Natural Hazards, Ecology, Sustainable Development, Agriculture, Biodiversity, Coastal Science, Environment and Climate Laws/ Policies, Water Management, Renewable and Energy Technology, Fish-Wildlife and Forestry, Pollution, Nature Conservation areas and many more, will be joining us at the conference to provide innovative ideas and ongoing research in their respective fields in 2019 Environmental Science and Climate Change Conference.
Sessions For 2019 Environmental Science and Climate Change (2019ESCC):
Corporate Sustainability
Environmental Science and Technology
Environmental Dynamics
Meteorology
Climate Change Effecting Hydrology
Geophysics
Atmospheric physics
Physical Oceanography
Global environmental change and ecosystems management
Climatic changes and Climatology
Global warming causes and effects
Ozone layer depletion
Carbon capture and storage
Computational science
Future Energy Systems
Renewable Energy
Sustainable Development and Green Technology
Waste Management