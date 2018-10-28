Business

Gesture Recognition Market to Penetrate Untapped Regions 2026

Gesture Recognition Market Overview:

Gesture recognition is electronic device which used for recognition of human motion by a commuting device. Perceptual User Interface (PUI) is the main component of the gesture recognition device. The main function of PUI is to enhance the efficiency and ease of use for the underlying logical design of a stored program.

Gesture recognition devices are anticipated to gain significant traction in the global market owing to technological advancement in medical field, education field, gaming system and others. Teenage may be higher consumer of the gesture recognition device due to increase interest in gaming. Penetration of autonomous technology is anticipated to shape the global market during the forecast period.  

Gesture Recognition Market Segmentation:

Global Gesture Recognition Market can be segmented on the basis of Technology:

Touch Based Gesture Recognition
Touch Less Gesture Recognition
Global Gesture Recognition Market can be segmented on the basis of Application:

Automotive
Hospitality
Consumer electronics
Gaming
Aerospace and defense
Commercial centers
Educational hubs
Medical centers
Others
Gesture Recognition Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for automation in order to provide the convenience of use to the consumer is anticipated to foster the global gesture recognition market during the forecast period. Furthermore, its outstanding features such as user friendly interface, seamless use and high accuracy may hike the sales of gesture recognition devices at the global level. Conventional technology such as two dimensions is fast being replaced by three dimensional technologies in various consumer applications for instance gaming console, television, laptop and others. Furthermore, games are available with virtual and augmented reality is anticipated to increase the growth of the global market “between” 2013 to 2024.

There are still some devices that lack in recording the actual data, various technological developments and suffer from minor software defects. This little issue pertaining to gesture recognition may hinder the global market by over the stipulated time period.

Gesture Recognition Market: Regional Outlook

North America is projected to dominate in the global gesture recognition market owing to increasing demand from gaming sector. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with significant growth rate owing to increase innovation in digitalized electronics particularly in China, Japan and India. Middle East and Africa is projected to grow with sluggish growth rate owing lack of development pertaining to autonomous technology. However, Turkey may be targeted country for in the Middle East and Africa region owing to increasing substantial investment in voice gesture recognition over the forecast period.

Gesture Recognition Market: Key Players

The key player for the global gesture recognition market is following: GestureTek, Inc.,Intel Corporation,Apple Inc.,Microsoft Corporation,Google Inc.,Cognitec Systems GmbH,OMRON Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, SoftKinetic SA, Elliptic Laboratories AS, Crunchfish ABs

