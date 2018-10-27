Health and Wellness

Saptarishi Herbal’s Sandhi Sudha All Set to Sway UP’s Retail Market

After winning the hearts of global audience consistently for over a decade, Sandhi Sudha is beautifully transforming in its retail avatar to serve you better.
‘Saptarishi Herbals’, the parent company of Sandhi Sudha, based in India offers world class products pertaining to different sectors namely healthcare, education, religious and herbal. Sandhi Sudha is the flagship product of Saptarishi Herbals that has been bringing the smiles on millions of faces across the globe.
Made from a combination of 24 rare Himalayan herbs, ‘Sandhi Sudha’ is a traditional ayurvedic formula to cure all kinds of knee pain problems. This product is entirely formulated on the basis of ayurvedic protocols and guidelines of ayurvedic gurus. The content of the box contains a bottle of massage oil for tropical application.
Director, Saptarishi Herbals group, further explained, “We have developed Sandhi Sudha after noticing the escalation in knee disorders over the years. It is especially formulated as an anti-inflammatory and we are very confident of the results and know that consumers will come to trust and love. Initially, the product is launching in the retail market of UP.”
With years of rigorous in-house R&D, the treatment has been proven effective for long-term knee pain management. In contrast to the general oils, sprays, balms and painkillers, ‘Sandhi Sudha’ can be considered as a trusted alternative. This age old, proven ayurvedic medicine for knee pains has zero side effects and results in alleviating pain naturally.

