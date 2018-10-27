Education

Pharmaceutical Sciences 2018

Greetings!!!
Pharmaceutical Sciences 2018 is hosting the 2nd International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmaceutics and Advanced Drug Delivery systems scheduled during December 07-08, 2018 at Chicago, USA.
Pharmaceutical Sciences 2018 envisions members from all around the world to encounter interesting Keynote addresses, Oral and Poster Presentations. This year gathering will offer adequate open doors for all partners taking a shot at Pharmaceutical Researches and exploration.
We also anticipate participants from your Association to join the conference arena.
Workshop and Exhibition will also be conducted in the respective fields for the exposure of innovative pharmaceutical products & technology.
For more details of the conference kindly visit: http://pharmaceutical.alliedacademies.com/
We request you to circulate the details of the event to the members of your association.
Interested members can directly contact us via our website or by the following mail Id, pharmaceuticalsciences@pharmaceuticsconferences.com

