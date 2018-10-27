Environment

India has most Outward Migrants in 2017: ADB Report

Most of the international migrants in 2017 were from India, followed by China and Bangladesh, according to an Asian Development Bank (ADB) report titled ‘Asian Economic Integration Report 2018’. As per the report, as many as one-third of international migrants were from Asia in 2017. India had the most outward migrants in 2017 (17 million), followed by China (10 million) and Bangladesh (7.5 million).

