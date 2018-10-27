Business

Global Plastic Straps Market, By Type, By End-Use Industry, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

Comment(0)

The TechSci Research’s report offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for Global Plastic Straps Market around the globe. The research study includes significant data and also forecasts of the global market which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, analysts, industry executives, consultants, sales and product managers, and other people who are in need of major industry data in a ready-to-access format along with clear presentation of graphs and tables.

Request a Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3348

Global Plastic Straps Market is projected to reach USD 3.74 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of over 18% from 2019-2023 owing to growing use of plastic straps in the bricks & tiles, paper, & cotton industries along with various properties offered by them like high flexibility, ease of handling, and lightweight. Based on type, the market has been segmented into Polyester Straps, Nylon Straps, Polypropylene Straps and Others. In 2017, polypropylene straps segment led the plastic straps market, in terms of value owing to its wide applications in various end-use industries as they offer high tensile strength, increased flexibility and excellent elongation properties. Based on end-use industry, the market has been categorised into Steel, Cotton, Paper, Fibre and Others. In 2017, the paper segment dominated the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well.

Based on region, the APAC region dominated the market owing to rising middle-class population, increasing purchasing power and rising disposable income. Moreover, the APAC region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period as well owing to increasing demand for plastic straps from industries like paper, steel, and bricks & tiles industries.

Some of the leading players in the Global Plastic Straps Market are Fromm Packaging Systems, Teufelberger, Crown Holdings, Auto Strap India, Mosca Direct Limited, Messersì Packaging, Linder Seevetal, PAC Strapping Products, Dubose Strapping etc.

View Complete Report With TOC@ https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-plastic-straps-market/3348.html

Also Read
Business

United States Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Market Research by Company, Type & Application 2013-2025

The market insights strategic on Global Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Market report covers the leading competitors and analysis of the key factors influencing the market including the drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and the potential growth opportunities.It begins with definition, segmentation/classification and further sheds light on Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software industry chain analysis, executive […]
Business

Bleaching clay Market Global Top Industry Players Analysis to 2024

Bleaching Clay Market: Overview Bleaching clay refers to a category of clay which has relatively high adsorption power for decolorizing and refining oils and fats. The primary source material for bleaching clay is montmorillonite which can also be referred as hydrated aluminium silicates, which imparts indispensable adsorption characteristics to bleaching clays. Since the early 19thcentury, […]
Business

Power Device Market Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018–2023

The latest report from Prof Research on the global Power Device market report states that the market valued $XX million at the end of 2018 and is estimated to value $XX million on completion of 2013. At the end of the forecast period, the global Power Device industry is expected to reach the revenue of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *