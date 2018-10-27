Lifestyle

Dress like an Italian man this season by wearing style clothing from Giovani

Comment(0)

Delhi, October 2018 – The season of celebrations and occasions is just round the corner . Like we all know, celebrations are all about spending time with your close ones, eating good food and looking your best. To stand out this merrymaking season, each one of us would venture out to pick some of the best festive wear outfits.

When it comes to Capo, Italian fashion is synonymous with tangible virtues of quality, craftsmanship and design. We get you some of the latest closet fundamentals from Giovani, inspired by Italian design making virtues, in Men’s fashion and occasion trends that will give you a sassy makeover.

To add a touch of Italian attitude to men’s style, one can choose from a Scialle lapel jacket with satin details for a sharp look or pick a traditional achkan that adds some character to your style. For those who want to experiment with Camicia, Giovani offers a broad range of elegant shirts with collar details and digital prints in various colour palettes. The collection offers a wide range of well designed suits, bandhgalas, tuxedos, Nehru jackets in solid colours or redefined prints that are tailored with refine Italian cuts.

The collezioni is available at all Giovani outlets across India.

Also Read
Lifestyle

How Do I Choose the Best Laser Hair Comb for Myself

A good laser hair comb is just a laser device made to be used through the process of the general public as part of the comforts of personal own home. Due to help stress, illness, medication, andor age we can most relate to hair very was once fast climbing and lush that offers turned thin […]
Lifestyle

Unique “Symetree” exhibition comes to city

Hyderabad, 09 July, 2018….“Symetree” is a Handcrafted Luxury Jewellery Exhibition that is as rare as the artistic creations that will be on exhibit for two days-July 9 and 10-at Park Hyatt, at Road No 2, Banjara Hills from 10am to 9pm. Brought together by Usha & Juhi Sanghi, from the affluent Sanghi family, “Symetree” is […]
Lifestyle

How to wear 925 sterling silver earrings well?

Pure silver is sometimes mixed with a spread of metals to create it a lot of sturdy and tougher. as a result of pure silver is just too soft for creating quality jewellery, metals together with copper square measure mixed with pure silver, that creates AN alloy. alloy is one among the foremost common kinds […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *