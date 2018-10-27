Health and Wellness

2019 World Pediatric Conference

Episirus Scientifica welcomes you to attend 2019 World Pediatric Conference (2019WPC) to be held during April 12-13, 2019 at Goa, India around the theme ‘Current Challenges in Delivering Pediatric and Neonatal Researches’ which enable the professionals from worldwide to exchange their views on a wide variety of topics affecting child care and those suffering from pediatric diseases around the world. Since Genetic variance, developmental issues and Congenital defects are of a greater concern to pediatricians, we will be exploring more into these fields. This international meet (2019WPC) anticipates hundreds of participants including keynote speakers, Oral presentations by renowned speakers and poster presenters besides delegates around the world. This conference perhaps a giant event that creates an ideal platform to share expertise addressing current advancements involved in Pediatric and Neonatal care. It will be a wonderful opportunity for all the delegates as it provides an international networking opportunity to collaborate with the world-class Pediatric and Medical Associations.

Few Topics which will be covered:

 Pediatric Biochemistry
 Pediatric Epilepsy
 Pediatric Genetics
 Neonatology and Pediatric Intensive Care
 Pediatric Infectious Diseases
 Pediatric Neuroradiology
 Child Nutrition
 Pediatric Immunology
 Pediatric Allergy and Dermatology
 Pediatric Cardiology
 Pediatric Psychology and Adolescent Medicine
 Pediatric Neurology
 Pediatric Hematology and Oncology
 Pediatric Emergencies and many more

