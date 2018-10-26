Entertainment

The Lover at Andheri Base

What: The Lover is a quirky, tense, intriguing one-act by Harold Pinter that examines the private intricacies of modern marriage. To all outward appearances, Sarah and Richard are a respectable, conventional suburban couple. Behind closed doors, however, the couple enjoys a surprising and intriguing arrangement: every day, while Richard is at work, Sarah’s lover comes to the house. Richard, meanwhile, frequents a prostitute in the city. Yet, the two speak openly to one another of their extramarital affairs without jealousy, judgments, or anger. As we learn more about Sarah and Richard’s affairs, we see how a modern married couple has found an unconventional way to cope with extramarital temptation.

Cast: Shyam Kishore, Aditi Singh

When: October 27th, 2018

Where: Whistling Woods Andheri Base Sharyans Audeus, Link Road (Same lane as Fun Republic), Andheri (West)

Time: 7:30pm

Fees: INR 250

Contact Number: 022 3091 6003

Book your tickets now: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/the-lover/ET00082174

