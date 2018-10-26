Uncategorized

The Islamic Kids Toy Store Helps Your Children to Know About The Islamic Culture From a Young Age

Muslim women follow Islamic tradition in choosing their dresses who generally prefer covering their whole body with the dresses as per their culture. The Abaya, Kaftan, Jalabiya, Sheila are some dresses that go well with the Muslim tradition and you can find them in the latest designs and colours from the online store Zayoshe. However, the store not only offer these clothes but also bring a collection of Burkini swimwear and sportswear that is quite comfortable for the Muslim women to participate in the outdoor activities without compromising on their customs. The Burkini swimwear covers the whole body except the face, feet and hands which is light weight and flexible enough for one to enjoy their swimming respecting the Islamic traditions in dressing. The store brings best quality Burkini swimwear along with burkini full leggings and short leggings that make you feel comfortable and convenient to participate in any sports activities. You can find the store brining you a huge range of collection in this segment being offered in different colours and designs for you to make a choice.

Along with women wear you can also find the store offering Islamic kids toys on the same platform for you to enjoy a family shopping. This Islamic kids toy store brings a range of toys that are not only entertaining to the kids but also help them learn the traditions and culture of Islam. The Islamic mobile cot is one such toy for the babies that plays the Islamic lullabies and also comes with Quran and prayers plush cube set which can be detached and used as an education toy in the later years. There is also this My Salah Mat which is a designed prayer mat suitable for children to learn how to perform the Muslim prayer in a fun manner. The prayer mat is interactive and touch sensitive with pre-recorded keys on prayer times, recite surahs, how to do wudu, say duas and many more. This mat comes in seven different languages which is waterproof, fire resistant and foldable. You can also find creative colour sets for the kids, Jenna the Quran teacher and also My Dua Pillow which are all quite exciting and interesting for the kids to know about the Islamic culture and traditions. The store also brings some wonderful accessories for the women and also some amazing gifts for the man in your life.

