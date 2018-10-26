Business

The Center for Hospice Care Offers Palliative Care in Indiana for People with Life-Threatening Illnesses

Comment(0)

Indiana residents with life-threatening illnesses may pursue aggressive treatment. The Center for Hospice Care offers palliative care to improve the quality of their life in the middle of undergoing treatment.

[South Bend, 26/10/2018] – Between 2010 and 2014, there were almost 170,000 Indiana residents diagnosed with cancer. Some of these people passed away, while some sought medical treatment and survived. According to the Indiana State Cancer Registry, there were almost 300,000 cancer survivors in the state at the end of 2015.

Indiana’s health department says the 20 percent increase in survival rate for all cancers diagnosed in the state within the past three decades is because of advancements in treatment. More and more people are choosing life-extending procedures to fight off cancer, among many other life-threatening illnesses.

With aggressive treatments like chemotherapy causing patients’ pain, it’s important to remember that this isn’t what the rest of their life should be about. The Center for Hospice Care is a community-based facility in Indiana that offers palliative care for people with life-threatening illnesses. Its palliative care services provide pain relief and symptom management to help patients live a fuller life.

Improving the Quality of Life Through Palliative Care

The Center for Hospice Care’s palliative care team is the most experienced in the area. The team provides patients with the most comprehensive range of palliative care.

Palliative care isn’t an end-of-life care program, as some may think. Patients benefit from the program regardless of the stage of their illness or their age. The hospice and palliative care facility provides the best care by giving its patients access to three full-time, board-certified palliative medicine physicians as well as a team of nurse practitioners.

The Center for Hospice Care’s palliative care program ensures its patients’ comfort and well-being while helping them achieve the highest quality of their lives.

About the Center for Hospice Care

The Center for Hospice Care is an Indiana-based, not-for-profit organization that aims to provide a better quality of life, comfort, and peace to its patients through hospice and palliative care. It has offices in South Bend, Elkhart, Plymouth, and La Porte.

Visit https://www.cfhcare.org or contact the Center for Hospice Care today at 547-243-3100 to know more about its services.

Also Read
Business

“Quantum Chromodynamics (QCD)”

editor

Quarks – the strong force that binds together the fundamental particles to form protons and neutrons, as well as other hadrons. Maxeler Technologies – QCD, or Quantum Chromodynamics, is the theory for the Strong force that binds together the fundamental particles, called quarks, to form protons and neutrons, as well as other hadrons. The actual […]
Business

Side-by-Side Refrigerators Market By Type(Under 15 cu.ft., 15 – 20 cu.ft., 20 – 25 cu.ft., Above 25 cu.ft.), By Application (Online, Offline), Overview, Market Size & Trends 2013-2025

Market Stats Report Announces another top to bottom industry research that spotlights on Side-by-Side Refrigerators Market, conveys itemized examination of the market and future prospects of Side-by-Side Refrigerators Market. The critical and significant data in the study makes the research a very important tool for experts, analysts and managers to get ready-to-access analysis by the […]
Business

Recent Research Explores the Global Business Process Management Market 2023

editor

Study on Business Process Management Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Business Process Management Market by solution(process improvement, automation, integration, monitoring), service(system integration, consulting, training), […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *