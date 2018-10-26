Tech

Supercapacitor Market is Expected to Reach USD 5,979.67 Million by 2026

The global supercapacitor market was valued at US$ 5,979.67Mn in 2016 and is projected to register compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 15.24% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Supercapacitor Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” Go green revolution adopted across the globe is one of the primary factors responsible for the robust growth of the supercapacitor market globally.

Browse The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/supercapacitor-market.html

Moreover, rising cost of fossil fuels and excessive carbon emissions are also expected to pave the way for alternative means of power supply across different application segments especially in automobiles and consumer electronics segments. Initiatives taken by different governments to reduce CO2 emission and to encourage sustainable consumption are predicted to drive the supercapacitor market in the coming years. In addition, inclination of different enterprises toward producing and storing energy from renewable sources owing to extensive depletion of natural resources is also anticipated to trigger the demand for supercapacitors globally.

The consumer electronics industry is anticipated to hold the highest share for the year 2018. The significant adoption of double layer supercapacitors in the consumer electronics industry owing to comparatively lower power and energy needs is anticipated to be one of the major factors affecting the consumer electronics industry for the supercapacitor market. Furthermore, prominent adoption of supercapacitors in the consumer electronics industry in Asia Pacific is likely to boost the growth of the consumer electronics industry.

Board mounted cells have a higher deployment in consumer electronics. Board mounted supercapacitor segment is set to have the highest share of the market
Among the different product categories of supercapacitors, the double layer segment held the largest market share in 2016. Surge in demand for technologically advanced consumer electronics having high power density is expected to drive the market of double layer supercapacitors significantly. However, the hybrid capacitor segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth rate from 2018 to 2026.

