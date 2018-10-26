Sports Nutrition Market Report | Analysis Product Scope and New Trends up to 2024

Sports Nutrition Market Introduction:

Sport nutrition is well recognized as an invaluable tool in any athlete’s training and competition programme. It is the single most complementary factor to any physically active individual or elite athlete.

The global sports nutrition market has gained sustainable growth owing to evolving fitness trend and growing number of non-traditional users.

Get free sample report @ https://bit.ly/2PX0ANT

Axiom MRC Published a, “Sports Nutrition Market Report, By Product Type, End User, Distribution Channel and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024”

Sports Nutrition Market Analysis:

Consumers worldwide are adopting healthy living and following fitness trends, especially across developed markets where healthy lifestyle aspirations have become more common. This is translating into an expanding consumer base for sports nutrition products.

By focusing on type and quantity of nutritional food intake, sport nutrition products improve the performance of athletes. Athletes and bodybuilders are the major utilizers of sport nutrition products enriched in essential nutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

Sports Nutrition Market: Key Players

Leading players of the global sports nutrition market are Glanbia PLC, PepsiCo, Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., MusclePharm Corp, Power Bar, Inc., The Coco Cola Company, Nestle S.A, Clif Bar Company, Atlantic Multipower UK Limited, Ultimate Nutrition and Abbott Laboratories. Other prominent players of this market include Konzept Nutrition GmbH, SQUEEZY Sports Nutrition, BPI Sports Inc. and Body Attack Sports Nutrition GmbH & Co. KG. Among others.

Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation:

Sports Nutrition by Product Type:

Drinks

Sport Foods

Sport Supplements.

Sports drinks are further classified into isotonic, hypertonic and hypotonic drinks.

Sports Nutrition by End User:

Athletes

Bodybuilders

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users.

Sports Nutrition by Distribution Channel:

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, health stores and online channel.

Overview of full report: https://bit.ly/2CGHYhd

Sports Nutrition by Geography:

Global sports nutrition market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

About Axiom MRC:

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ (also known as Axiom MRC), is a full-service market research and data analytics firm, driven by a simple aim of providing key market intelligence to companies to assist them in taking informed business decisions pertaining to their marketing strategy, investments, new product launches, market competition, consumer or end users, social media trends etc.

Media Contact:

Ganesh Sai

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-4268

Valley Cottage, NY, United States

Email: sales@axiommrc.com

Tel: +1(845)875-9786, +44(0) 20 238697007

Hop n open with us!

Company Profiles