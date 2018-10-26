Business

Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market boosting the growth through 2024

North America is estimated to remain dominant in the global skin glossing pencil packaging market, followed by Eastern Europe and Western Europe. Market growth in these regions is attributed to presence of big cosmetic brands and high income of population. The global skin glossing pencil packaging market in APEJ and Latin America is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to the influence of western culture on growing urban population. The growth of the global skin glossing pencil packaging market in MEA will be sluggish during the forecast period. 

Skin glossing pencils refer to multi-purpose beauty products, which can be used on eyes, face as well as other body parts as a highlight. A rise in number of working women has significantly driven the sales of beauty products. With technology becoming an indispensable part of the cosmetic industry, various innovations and advancements have led towards increasing demand for beauty products such as skin glossing pencils. The growth of e-commerce has shifted consumers’ preferences from time-consuming products to easy-to-apply cosmetics, where skin glossing pencils have been gaining immense traction.

These factors have further necessitated provision of innovative packaging solutions for these personal care products. It is imperative for cosmetic packaging to dictate method of application of the product. Packaging for skin glossing pencils are also being utilized to enhance brand visibility, reduce brand recall, and increase sales.

Global Skin Glossing Pencil Packaging Market – Market Dynamics

Manufacturers of skin glossing pencils as well as packaging solutions providers are focusing on intensifying their measures to use effective packaging materials for the purpose of protective wrapping, and to provide striking features on packets. The growth of the global skin glossing pencils packaging market is primarily attributed to rising availability of innovative packaging solutions across the globe. In addition, rising beauty-conscious population, coupled with increasing disposable incomes will further boost growth of the market.

