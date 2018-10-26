Shoreline Dentist Reign Dental to Organize Candy Buy Back Event in Support of the U.S. Troops

“Reign Dental is hosting a ‘Candy Buy Back’ event for buying back your Halloween candy and sending the sweet treats to U.S. troops!”

Milton/ Shoreline, WA – Reign Dental is privileged to host a Halloween Candy Buyback event on November 1st, from 11 am to 1 pm at both their dental offices located in Milton and Shoreline. All the community members are invited to join in by bringing their wrapped Halloween candy.

Reign dental will pay $2 per pound for unopened Halloween candy. All the donated candy will be shipped to the United States troops serving at home and abroad, as a small token of gratitude for their sacrifice.

Event Details:

Candy Buy Back Event

Date & Time – November 1st 11am – 1:00pm

Venue – 2748 Milton Way #202, Milton WA 98354/ 20011 Ballinger Way NE #B-100, Shoreline, WA 98155

You can join Reign Dental in giving back to the troops by contributing your Halloween candy!

About Reign Dental

Reign Dental is a prominent dental practice with offices in both Shoreline and Milton, WA. It is owned by Dr. Michael Caparas and provides quality, affordable dental care to the people of the greater Seattle area. Their dental team is comprised of highly skilled and experienced dentists and hygienists. Reign Dental strives to deliver healthy and beautiful smiles to their patients as well as boost their quality of life.