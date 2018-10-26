Business

Low Voltage Cables Market to rise with a strong CAGR of 8.5% by 2025

The Latin America low voltage cables market is analyzed in a new research report published by Transparency Market research. The report, titled “Low Voltage Cables Market – Latin America Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast 2011 – 2018”, states that the market will achieve good growth from US$3,604.9 million in 2011 to US$6,418.8 million by 2018, registering growth at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2012 and 2018.
The report covers and analyses the market for low voltage cables in seven countries in Latin America, including Argentina, Jamaica, Costa Rica, Panama, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Brazil. According to the report, the overall market for low voltage cables will accrue the largest part of its revenue from the Brazilian market throughout the report’s forecast period.The rising automation in industries owing to increased purchasing power, increased industrialization, and the announcement of several development projects announced by emerging countries in Latin America have all led to a significant boost in the demand for low voltage cables from the Latin America market.
The market is restrained by a clichéd regulatory compliance system in most Latin American nations analyzed in the report. The rising price of raw materials is also a pressing issue that leads to fluctuating profit margins and affects the overall profitability of the market. Rising prices of aluminum and copper, the two chief raw materials for the low voltage cable industry, is a major factor restraining the overall growth of the Latin America low voltage cable market.
