Industrial Pumps Market Future Demand Analysis with Forecast 2018 to 2025

Industrial Pumps are used in the passage of fluid in an industrial application. It was valued at a of USD 57.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 5.7%There is a wide variety of applications of industrial pumps that include Agriculture, Food, petroleum, chemicals, infrastructure etc.

Reciprocating pumps are positive displacement pumps, where they displace the fluid particles at high pressures. Usually they are used in high pressure requirement applications where pressure is a priority compared to quantity. Reciprocating pumps are used in all injection-based applications, such as: fuel injection in engines, medicine industry applications, and some water pumping applications. They are valued at USD 2.6 billion.

