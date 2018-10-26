https://naturenurtures.livejournal.com/749.html

Health and Wellness

Just like every flower has its own signature fragrance so do we.
But our sense of smell is the most under used and hence most underdeveloped.

We have got so used to the artificial odours that bombard our senses from our soaps, body wash, shampoos, clothes wash, floor Cleaners, room fresheners that a cacophony of odours has confused, deranged the delicate balance of our health.

Our body odours are the signals guiding us in our healing and wellness, but we mask them with deodorants, antiperspirants, perfumes.

We pay huge sums to buy chemical perfumes, endorsed by celebrities.

But why should you wear someone else’s fragrance?
You are “Unique”, and you have your own unique fragrance.

Now imagine a holistic practitioner who after taking down details about you and your lifestyle, matches your unique personality with the fragrances of essential oils to create a blend just for you.
The synergy of this personalized blend helps you heal. Helps to maintain your health and establish harmony within you.

Let your journey of healing begin with a personalized blend just for “YOU”

Dr. Priya is one of the best and most renowned homeopaths in Singapore. She is an Alternative Medicine expert who specializes in Homeopathy, Aromatherapy and Naturopathy in Singapore.

Media Contact:-

Business Name /Contact Person: Naturenurtures Pte Ltd
Country/Region: Singapore
Street Address: 60 Paya Lebar Road Singapore
City: Singapore
State: Singapore
Postal Code: 409051
Office: (65) 68414705
Mobile : (65) 96647657
Email Address: admin@naturenurtures.net
Website: https://www.naturenurtures.net/

