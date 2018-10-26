GPS Market : Growth, Size, Scope, Demand, Industry Share, Analysis And Forecast Report 2018 – 2025

Global positioning system (GPS) is a global navigation satellite system that provides information about time and geolocation to the receiver anywhere on or near the earth where four or more GPS satellites must be visible. This system operates independently without integration of the internet reception, but the use of internet helps to improve the usefulness of the GPS positioning information. The GPS system is capable of providing critical positioning to the military, commercial, and civil users worldwide. GPS continuously transmits current position and time to the receiver.

In 2017, the global GPS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global GPS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the GPS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Orolia SA

Furono Electronics

Polar Electro Oy

ECT Industries

Avidyne Corporation

Raytheon Company

FEI-Zyfer

Garmin International

MiTAC Internationa

Novatel

SiRF Technology

KVH Industries Inc

Navico

Trimble

Rockwell Collins

Hemisphere GPS

TomTom NV

Johnson Outdoors

Symmetricom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Automotive Systems

GPS-Enabled Mobile Phones

Aviation Systems

Marine Systems

GPS cameras

Market segment by Application, split into

Traffic Control

Security

Navigation

Position Tracking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GPS are as follows: