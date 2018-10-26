Global Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market to rise with a strong CAGR of 20.0% by 2025

The global microgrid monitoring systems market was valued at around US$ 300 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 17% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=24434

Microgrid monitoring systems help in monitoring real-time operations of the grid. They control all the equipment according to safe and stable operational requirements. Microgrid monitoring systems consist of a wide range of products that are engineered, configured, and standardized with essential auxiliary equipment. Rise in the installation of grids and increase in demand for electricity from renewable energy sources across the globe have led to a significant rise in demand for microgrid monitoring systems. These factors are likely to continue to drive the global microgrid monitoring systems market during the forecast period.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=24434

An unpredictable political scenario across the globe is likely to delay or hinder power generation and grid installation activities as political instability may lead to insufficient funding. Moreover, renewable energy generation activities are likely to be hampered due to economic recession, causing delays in multiple projects. This, in turn, may lead to a decline in demand for microgrid monitoring systems. Rise in concerns regarding pollution is likely to compel renewable energy industries to adopt microgrid monitoring systems as a necessary solution in order to gain public acceptance. However, the high installation cost of these systems in underdeveloped countries can be a restraining factor, especially for small-scale industries with inadequate capital.

In terms of application, the campus segment currently holds a major share of the global microgrid monitoring systems market due to the ability of the technology in the systems to anticipate, manage, and mitigate risks efficiently. Development of military microgrid systems is expected to propel the market in North America and Asia Pacific. The military microgrid segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period. The segment is expected to be followed by the island microgrid segment, which is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 19.1%.

The Internet of Things (IoT) technology is accepted and used extensively all over the globe. The pipeline network that is connected by software-controlled sensors and network connections helps in receiving real-time data on the existing and proposed infrastructures. The software technology in the microgrid monitoring systems has four functions: collecting data, uploading data, retrieving data, and controlling the devices.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be a prominent region of the microgrid monitoring systems market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific and North America are projected to lead the global microgrid monitoring systems market in the near future due to an increase in grid installations and rise in electricity generation from renewable energy sources in the regions. A large number of collaborations are expected to take place among manufacturers and technology developers during the next few years. Over the years, China has become a strategic center for the development of microgrid monitoring systems. This is projected to boost demand for microgrid monitoring systems in Asia Pacific in the near future.

The global microgrid monitoring systems market is highly competitive. In order to acquire a higher market share, companies operating in North America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific are rapidly expanding their service facilities of microgrid monitoring systems. Leading players dominate the market. Key players operating in the microgrid monitoring systems market are Enercom GmbH, ABB Ltd, General Electric, Power Analytics Corporation, S & C Electric Company, Caterpillar Inc., Eaton Corporation, Exelon Corporation, Siemens AG, and others.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com