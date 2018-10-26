Global IOT Node and Gateway Market Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2023

Market Scenario:

The IOT Node and Gateway market is expected to grow at approximately USD 17 Billion by 2023, at 29% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.The emerging trend in IOT node and gateway market is its application in numerous industries. NXP Semiconductors N.V. announced a modular IoT gateway solution for large node networks (LNNs) with pre-integrated, tested and RF certified support for a wide array of wireless communications protocols including Thread, ZigBee and Wi-Fi.

The regional wise segmentation of IOT node and gateway market consists of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is one of the most competitive markets across the globe with various regional players and a few large international players in IOT node and gateway market. Europe region is growing with an excellent pace in IOT node and gateway market. Emerging economies from countries such as Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Benelux and Spain is driving IOT node and gateway market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is also expected to have potential growth in the forecast period due to increasing investment of major players in IOT node and gateway market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the IOT Node and Gateway market are- Intel Corporation (U.S.), NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (U.S.), Stmicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Eurotech S.P.A (Italy), Aaeon Components Inc. (Taiwan), Adlink Components Inc. (Taiwan) and others.

Segments:

IOT Node and Gateway market for segment on the basis of components and end-user

IOT Node and Gateway Market by Components:

Hardware

Processor

Microcontroller (MCU)

Microprocessor (MPU)

Digital Signal Processor (DSP)

Application Processor (AP)

Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Blood Glucose Sensor

Blood Oxygen Sensor

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Image Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Flow Sensor

Level Sensor

Chemical Sensor

Carbon Monoxide Sensor

Motion and Position Sensor

Camera Module

Connectivity IC

Wired

Modbus

PROFINET

Foundation Fieldbus (FF)

Wireless

Ant+

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Bluetooth/WLAN

ZigBee

Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Cellular Network

Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer Protocol (WHART)

GPS/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Module

ISA100

Memory Device

On-chip Memory

Off-chip Memory/External Memory

IOT Node and Gateway Market by End-User:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Wearable Devices

Consumer Electronics

Building & Automation

Agriculture

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Intended Audience:

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Distributors & Retailers

Software Providers

