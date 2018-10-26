Future of the Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2025: Radiant Insights, Inc

October 26, 2018: Real-time location system (RTLS) detects and tracks the geographical position of people and objects in real-time. It consists of a wireless tag that is attached to objects or individuals and the signals conveyed from this tag are analyzed with respect to a fixed point of reference, which helps to find the precise location of the individual or the object. The system consists of location readers, sensors, application software, battery-powered tags, and network infrastructure.

In 2017, the global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Stanley Healthcare Solutions (AeroScout)

Zebra Technologies

Versus Technology

Axcess International

SAVI Technology

Sonitor Technologies

TeleTracking Technologies

Awarepoint

DecaWave Limited

Ubisense Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

Wi-Fi

RFID

ZigBee

Infrared

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

1.4.3 Wi-Fi

1.4.4 RFID

1.4.5 ZigBee

1.4.6 Infrared

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Transportation

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size

2.2 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

