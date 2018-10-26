Future of the Global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2025: Radiant Insights, Inc

October 26, 2018: Real-time location system (RTLS) detects and tracks the geographical position of people and objects in real-time. It consists of a wireless tag that is attached to objects or individuals and the signals conveyed from this tag are analyzed with respect to a fixed point of reference, which helps to find the precise location of the individual or the object. The system consists of location readers, sensors, application software, battery-powered tags, and network infrastructure.
In 2017, the global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Stanley Healthcare Solutions (AeroScout)
- Zebra Technologies
- Versus Technology
- Axcess International
- SAVI Technology
- Sonitor Technologies
- TeleTracking Technologies
- Awarepoint
- DecaWave Limited
- Ubisense Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Ultra-Wideband (UWB)
- Wi-Fi
- RFID
- ZigBee
- Infrared
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Transportation
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
