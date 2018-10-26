Tech

Future Electronics Named Cypress Semiconductor’s Fastest Growing Distribution Partner for 2017

Comment(0)

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 26, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded Fastest Growing Distribution Partner of 2017 by Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp., a leading provider of embedded solutions, said Future was chosen to receive the award because of their success in growing Cypress’ sales faster than the overall market.

“Cypress is focused on going broad with our connect, compute and store solutions and continuing to expand our customer base,” said Kamal Haddad, Vice President of Distribution Sales at Cypress. “Future Electronics helped us move the needle significantly over the past year.”

Future achieved these outsized gains on behalf of Cypress through a strong program of demand creation. “Future’s demand creation programs have been highly effective in reaching new customers and bringing Cypress solutions to new applications,” said Haddad. “Their team has backed these up with world-class support to help customers solve design problems and get their products to market quickly.”

“We are very honored that Cypress has recognized our global team with this award,” said Karim Yasmine, Future’s Vice President Supplier Development. “We enjoy an excellent long-standing relationship, which continues to strengthen as we grow our business together.” For more information about Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon
Director, Corporate Communications
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)
Fax: 514-630-2671
martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###

Also Read
Tech

Latest App Development Trends That To Popularize Your App

Smartphones and gadgets have crept into every house. They have become an inseparable part of our daily lives. Similarly, other gadgets have also found a place in different ratio. But, surfing and looking for solutions to daily life works is not easy. The quick online solutions can only be obtained from an app developed for […]
Tech

2018 Air Management System Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2023

Market Highlights: Air Management System (AMS) is referred to as a process that ensures the safety, convenient and euphoric journey. Another important part of AMS, found in different type’s aircraft type such as military, commercial, and private is a machine that works on a combination of electric and air pressurized system.  The machine is also […]
Tech

Edge Computing Market – Proliferation of Internet of Things

The global edge computing market is gaining from the challenges arising from the overuse of traditional centralized cloud computing architecture. Edge computing is a means of utilizing cloud computing by scrutinizing and processing the data at the periphery of the network, in close proximity to the source where it is created. Mobile computing, decreasing cost […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *