Ceramic Tiles Market Growth and Production Forecast till 2026

Ceramic tiles are one of the most popular tiles and they are used in building and construction activities all over the globe. Ceramic tiles is a key building material used in the construction industry. Ceramic tiles are stylish, durable, and versatile. They play an integral part in the décor of any space. Ceramic tiles are manufactured from various minerals and clays such as feldspar, zircon, bentonite, kaolin, and clay. Raw materials undergo various mechanical operations such as mixing, drying, and forming to yield the ceramic tile body. The tile body is further heated at elevated temperatures in order to improve the tile porosity. Thus, resilient ceramic tiles are produced. Ceramic tiles is one of the key components used in the construction industry for building interior and exterior floors, footpaths, swimming pools, walls, partitions, and roofs. Ceramic tiles are highly durable. They offer protection from abrasion and stains and they require less maintenance. Additionally, these tiles are available in a wide range of sizes as well as colors. They are available at affordable prices. Ceramic tiles are extensively employed in various concrete structures ranging from residential houses such as flats, apartments, villas, and bungalows to commercial complexes such as hospitals, educational institutions, and airports. Furthermore, these tiles are used in the construction of industrial concrete structures such as food processing factories and warehouses.

Based on product, the ceramic tiles market has been segmented into the floor tiles, wall tiles, and others. The others segment include ceiling tiles, roofing tiles, and countertop tiles. Floor tiles are consumed the most, followed by wall tiles. Ceramic floor tiles are manufactured from earthenware and porcelain. They are manufactured from clay, which is shaped, dried, and fired in a kiln at a very high temperature. Ceramic floor tiles are commonly used in shower and toilet flooring, due to their ability to resist stains, odors, allergens, or bacteria. Ceramic wall tiles are used in bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms, and exterior wall cladding. They are also employed for outdoor applications. Ceramic ceiling tiles are used to offer attractive ceiling surfaces. These can be installed considering the interior space. Apart from insulation, ceramic ceiling tiles have anti-corrosion properties. They are thermally efficient and fire-resistant. Roofing tiles are largely used in flat-roof houses. These tiles protect houses from scorching summer heat and keep houses cool from the inside.

In terms of application, the ceramic tiles market has been segmented into residential replacement, commercial, new residential, and industrial. Ceramic tiles are highly used in residential replacement activities worldwide. Hence, the residential replacement segment is projected to dominate the global ceramic tiles market during the forecast period. Increase in new residential activities is estimated to drive the demand for ceramic tiles in the new residential segment in the near future. The commercial segment (that includes offices and sports complexes) is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period, due to upcoming projects in the global building & construction industry.

In terms of volume, Asia Pacific dominated the global ceramic tiles market in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Low manufacturing cost, increasing disposable incomes, and rising construction activities in Asia Pacific are likely to drive the market in the region from 2018 and 2026. China held a leading share of the market in the region in 2017, owing to presence of promising construction industry in the country. China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia are key countries of the ceramic tiles market in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe. Turkey is a key country of the market in Europe. Spain, Italy, and Turkey are major countries in Europe engaged in the manufacture of ceramic tiles. They hold significant shares of the market in the region. Increasing construction activities and rising exports are factors responsible for high production of ceramic tiles in Europe. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The North America market is anticipated to witness steady growth between 2018 and 2026. Currently, recovery of the building & construction industry in the region, especially in the commercial sub-segment, is a key factor driving the ceramic tiles market in North America.

Major manufacturers of ceramic tiles across the world include Mohawk Industries, Inc., Siam Cement Group, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Ceramics, Grupo Lamosa, Kajaria Ceramics, China Ceramics Co. Ltd., LASSELSBERGER GmbH, Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A., Gruppo Concorde S.p.A., Johnson Tiles, and Kale Group.