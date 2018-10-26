Uncategorized

Air Energy Presents the Many Benefits of Nitrogen Generators

Nitrogen is essential in many industries, including food and electronics, due to its inert properties. Air Energy offers nitrogen gas generators – a cost-efficient alternative to bottled nitrogen.

[Knoxfield, 26/10/2018] – Air Energy, an industrial pipework and air compression specialist in Australia, offers gas generators that harness the natural benefits of nitrogen. As an abundant natural resource, Air Energy’s nitrogen generators offer cost-efficiency and other benefits.

Various Applications and Uses of Nitrogen Generators

Nitrogen occurs naturally and makes up 78 per cent of the air’s content. The unreactive nature of nitrogen prevents oxidation. In this way, nitrogen is useful in preserving food, reducing circuit failures in electronics and preventing corrosion in steel.

Nitrogen is also used in cutting and welding steel and other metals, inflating race car and aircraft tyres and reducing moisture levels in processes. Other applications of nitrogen can be found in pharmaceutical, chemical and the fossil fuel industries.

Harnessing Nitrogen Through Gas Generators

In the industrial sector, companies harness nitrogen from compressed air – a cost-efficient process compared to using bottled nitrogen.

Air Energy offers nitrogen gas generators that are equipped with an innovative membrane technology. This technology – called membrane nitrogen recovery – allows generators to channel compressed air through bundles of hollow fibres.

Another method is by isolating nitrogen molecules from other molecules in compressed air. This process called pressure swing adsorption technology, separates nitrogen from water vapour, oxygen, carbon dioxide and other gases.

Benefits of Air Energy’s Nitrogen Generators

Air Energy’s nitrogen gas generators provide a cost-effective and reliable nitrogen supply to different industries. According to Air Energy: ‘Companies can have a steady supply of the abundant gas resource and use it whenever necessary.’

Due to the nitrogen generator’s capacity to generate 95 to 99.5 per cent pure nitrogen, businesses can save time and ensure productivity in the workplace. No need to pay for 99.5 if a lower percentage meets your requirements. The generator also has pressure gauges and a flow metre that allow constant monitoring of pressure levels.

About Air Energy

As an expert in industrial pipework and compressed air systems, Air Energy is a trusted source of nitrogen gas generators and other equipment. With over 23 years in the industry, the company has provided economic and reliable solutions to various industries across Australia. To learn more about the company and their services, visit https://www.airenergy.com.au.

