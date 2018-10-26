Tech

A new Android Application published on Play store! ‘The Horror story’ for Ghost Story Readers.

Comment(0)

SURAT, INDIA OCTOBER-25, 2018 GreenCom EbizzInfotech the outstanding IT organization of Surat has recently launched another Android application named “The Horror Story: 1K+ Haunted Scary Ghost Stories” for frightening stories lovers! This organization is noteworthy for creating outstanding applications in various app sections.

The recently developed application is for those individuals who love reading scary stories. This ‘Horror story: short scary stories App’ determine the best feature to all Android users of reading the short stories without using ‘Internet Connection’!

Some exciting features of the application:

1) This application is totally FREE!
2) More than ‘1000’ horrifying stories!
3) Users can “Bookmark” their most favorite stories happily.
4) “Quick Read” option for those who love to read stories quickly.
5) “Mark Read” to the stories which user has already read, so he can read the new story next time.
6) “Share” option available for users, so they can share stories with their loved ones.
7) Readers can basically ‘Increase (+) or Decrease (- )’ alphabets size of the story.

The story perusers can enjoy this application by picking the most frightful story in a night with furor and fun! Also, the creepy stories of this application can be used in the ‘Halloween Acts’ too.

Mr. Suresh Kalathiya, CEO of Greencom Ebizzinfotech said that “We will surely get juvenile more attract with this application and invest more time reading the tales!”

While requesting future updates, he answered “We are focusing on different application categories like ‘Educational, Photography, Musical and many more’. There are a few applications which are line up, for instance, ‘Bhagavad Gita and My Stuff’ which will be released soon!”.

Also Read
Tech

Netgear AC790S VS Huawei E5786 Cat6 MiFi

More and more LTE advanced networks are available worldwide, so more and more LTE advanced mobile hotspots are needed to support faster internet speeds. Huawei E5786 and Netgear Aircard 790s are both LTE Cat.6 routers(https://www.4gltemall.com/ue-CatID/lte-CatID-6.html/), even they are available for few years in the market, some people still don’t know what’s the difference between Huawei […]
Tech

Smartphone Screen Protector Market Size, Growth and Foresight to 2022: illuminated by new report

Market Highlights: A significant rise in the number of smartphone devices has led to an upsurge in demand for screen protectors for smartphones. Market reports linked to the semiconductors & electronics sector made available by Market Research Future along with published reports on other sectors have been recently published along with a report on this […]
Tech

Future Electronics Wins Epson’s New Business Opportunities Award for 2017

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won Epson’s 2017 award for most New Business Opportunities. “Future Electronics brought so many new business opportunities to us last year,” said Lisa Liotta-Valine of Epson. “We’re really looking forward to growing our outstanding partnership together.” Epson is a world leader in quartz crystal technology […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *