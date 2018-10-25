Business

Saw Wire Market by Future Growth, Opportunities and Risk Forecast to 2025

25th October, 2018- Saw Wire Market is classified on the basis of product type, applications, end users, and geography. Saw wire is comprised of multiple, flexible, wires twisted in such a way as to create multiple cutting surfaces. Wire sawing is an innovative method of cutting mass concrete structures and has opened up endless prospects for the construction industry. Saw wire is used to cut an extensive range of products, such as silicon, germanium, gallium arsenide, quartz, indium phosphide, etc.

 

Market Segment:

 

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Saw Wire in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

 

Global Saw Wire market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

  • Asahi Diamond
  • A.L.M.T. Corp
  • Meyer Burger Group
  • Sino-Crystal Diamond
  • YiCheng New Energy
  • DIAT
  • Other

 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • Electroplated Type
  • Resin Bonded Type

 

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

  • Silicon Slicing
  • Sapphire Slicing

 

The factors that propel the market growth include increasing usage in the construction industry to cut large construction equipment and walls. In addition, its extensive use in cutting silicon wafers and semiconductor equipment, particularly in the photovoltaic industry verticals. Moreover, increasing research and development activities in engineering field also contributes to the growth of the market.

 

SAW Wires Market is classified on the basis of product type as electroplated type and resin bonded type. Further, the global market is classified on the basis of applications as silicon slicing, sapphire slicing and others. Based on end users the global market is bifurcated as steel mills, hydroelectric plants, commercial construction, bridges, hospitals, and others. SAW Wires Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil.

 

The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia& New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the global market include Asahi Diamond Industrial, A.L.M.T. Corp, Meyer Burger Technology, Sino-Crystal Diamond, YiCheng New Energy, DIAT, ILJIN Diamond, READ, Nakamura Choukou, MDWEC, Noritake, and Nanjing Sanchao.

 

Major Table Of Contents:

 

  1. Introduction
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Market Analysis
  4. Saw Wire Market Analysis By Regulatory
  5. Saw Wire Market Analysis By Service Type
  6. Saw Wire Market Analysis By Equipment Type
  7. Saw Wire Market Analysis By Service Contract
  8. Saw Wire Market Analysis By Service Provider
  9. Saw Wire Market Analysis By End-User
  10. Saw Wire Market Analysis By Geography
  11. Competitive Landscape Of The Saw Wire Companies
  12. Company Profiles Of The Saw Wire Industry

 

