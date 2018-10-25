Health and Wellness

Raleigh Dentist Beverly Thurmond, DDS, Delivers Specialty Dentistry and Over 20 Years of Experience

Comment(0)

RALEIGH, NC—If you are looking for an experienced and reliable family dentist in Raleigh, then look no further Dr. Beverly Thurmond has been practicing family dentistry for over 20 years and provides outstanding comprehensive dental services. Whether you have general or cosmetic dentistry concerns, your Raleigh dentist and her friendly staff will make sure that you received top-notch care. The family dentist strives to build lasting relationships with local patients.

Preventative Dentistry

Because Dr. Thurmond is such a strong believer in preventative dentistry for life, the dentist in Raleigh, NC emphasizes the importance of dental exams, cleanings and good oral habits at home. In addition, you will find the latest and greatest dental treatments at her family dentistry office. By using the most advanced techniques in general dentistry, restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and periodontal care, Dr. Thurman can perform state-of-the-art procedures and treatments at affordable costs.
Advanced Technology
The Raleigh dentist and her skilled staff use advanced technology to best evaluate, diagnose and treat oral health conditions. From an in-house CEREC device for creating ceramic restorations like same-day crowns and more to an intraoral scanner for digital impressions, the Raleigh dental office is equipped to provide safe, and effective care.

Specialty Dentistry

The comprehensive dental services provided by your family dentist in Raleigh also include specialized treatments. Dr.Beverly Thurmond, DDS offers CEREC single-visit dentistry, with the following same-day restorations:

• Dental crown
• Partial crown
• Dental veneer

CEREC technology eliminates the need for making impressions with messy material and uncomfortable impression trays.

In addition, the Raleigh dentist is also certified to offer Invisalign clear aligners for discreet orthodontic correction; treatment for obstructive sleep apnea; and temporomandibular joint disorder therapy, also known as TMJ or TMD.

Insurance and Financing Options

Dr. Beverly Thurmond, DDS wants everyone to have access to high-quality family dentistry. The Raleigh, NC dentist and her staff believe that excellent dental care should be affordable to all and money should not deter anyone from getting the treatment they want or need. Therefore, flexible payment options are available including convenient monthly financing options. All third-party insurances are accepted, and the Raleigh family dental office is an in-network provider for Delta Dental PremierandBlue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. Special financing is also available through CareCredit. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Industry Research Report 2018 with Capacity Production & Growth Rate Overview

Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Size Split by Type Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (rhGH) Human Growth Hormone (rhGH) Market Size Split by Application Growth Hormone Deficiency Turner Syndrome Idiopathic Short Stature Prader-Willi Syndrome Small for Gestational Age Others This report studies the global market size of Human Growth Hormone (hGH) in key regions like North America, […]
Health and Wellness

Baked Foods Market Research, Share, Trend, Leading Key Players Update and Global Analysis, 2023

Market Overview: Baked foods are prepared through baking, which is a method of cooking food by elongated dry heat. Baked foods are full of taste as it is cooked more within its own oil, so they are very juicy and rich in flavor if cooked with accurate time, temperature and measured ingredients The most common […]
Health and Wellness

Medical Headgears Market Key Drivers and Vendor Landscape Analysis by 2025

The medical helmets or headgears are specially designed assistive helmets that can be used for special medical purpose such as realignment or safety for special needs patients. Protective helmets decreases the threat of head injury for patients with developmental disabilities, poor balance or equilibrium, autism, seizure disorders such as epilepsy, and those prone to self-harming […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *