PM Modi Launches ‘Main Nahi Hum’ Portal In New Delhi

The Prime Minister launched the “Main Nahin Hum” Portal and app in New Delhi. IT and electronic manufacturing professionals and key industry leaders from about 100 locations across India joined the event through video-conference. The portal which works on the theme “Self for Society” will enable IT professionals and organizations to bring together their efforts towards social causes, and service to society, on one platform.

Chanakya IAS Academy aims to develop amongst its students a competitive attitude along with sound academic base with quality teaching and individual attention as its hallmark. The Academy organizes seminars and workshops with the help of civil servants and experts in soft skills to train the aspirants to think, feel and express like administrators. This comprehensive approach towards UPSC preparation has received an overwhelming response and has led to the pan India presence of Chanakya IAS Academy.

Global Pentane Plus Market Is Projected To Create Ample Growth Opportunities Over The Next Few Years

The global market for pentane plus is enjoying a phase of an exponential rise. The increase in transportation activities is playing an important role in the growth of this market as pentane plus is widely used as a transportation fuel across the world. Researchers expect this market to remain growing steadily over the forthcoming years. […]
Multi Modal Terminal on Ganga at Varanasi Nearing Completion

The Rs 169.59 Crore Multi Modal Terminal (MMT) being built at Varanasi by Inland Waterways Authority of India under Jal Marg Vikas project is set to be completed by November this year. This would be a major landmark for the project. The construction of the Rs 280. 90 Crore MMT at Sahibganj is to be […]

