Omron Dealers in Chennai | Omron PLC CP1E | CP1L | DTA

Omron Dealers in Chennai | Omron PLC CP1E | CP1L

Data Trace Automation is one of the Authorised Omron Dealers in Chennai . We have vast experience in Omron PLC Products like Omron PLC CP1E , CP1L , CP1H , CJ1, CJ2,CS1G,CS1H Series, Dealers , Authorized System integrators, Distributors, in Chennai. We provide Best solutions to your Industrial Automation Applications.We are Omron Automation Traders and Supplier in Chennai.

OMRON CP1E SERIES:-

Cost-effective Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) with Enhanced Expandability for Analog and Temperature Control.

Features:-

• New CP1E CPU Units now available. – Lineup including CPU Units with built-in three ports: USB, RS-232C, RS-485. – The depth of CPU Units with RS-232C connectors is reduced by 20 mm. (N30/40/60S(1))

• Easy connection with computers using commercially available USB cables.

• With E30/40/60(S), N30/40/60(S@) or NA20 CPU Units, Add I/O, Analog I/O or Temperature Inputs by Connecting Expansion Units or Expansion I/O Units.

• Input interrupts

• Complete High-speed Counter Functionality

. • Versatile pulse control for Transistor Output for N14/20/30/40/60(S@) or NA20 CPU Units.

• PWM Outputs for Transistor Output for N14/20/30/40/60(S@) or NA20 CPU Units.

• Mounting Serial Option Boards or Ethernet Option Board to N30/40/60 or NA20 CPU Units.

• Built-in analog I/O, two inputs and one output, for NA-type CPU Units.

• Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries.

OMRON CP1L SERIES:-
High Performing Programmable Logic Controller with Embedded Ethernet facility.

Features:-

• “CP1L-EM” and “CP1L-EL” have complete with a Ethernet port.

• Pulse output for two axes. Advanced power for high-precision positioning control.

• High-speed Counters. Single-phase for four axes.

• Six interrupt inputs are built in. Faster processing of instructions speeds up the entire system.

• Serial Communications. Two ports. Select Option Boards for either RS-232C or RS-485 communications.

• “CP1L-M” and “CP1L-L” have a peripheral USB port.

• The Structured Text (ST) Language. Makes math operations even easier.

• Can be used for the CP1W series Unit. The extendibility of it is preeminently good.

• LCD displays and settings. Enabled using Option Board.

