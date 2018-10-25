Business

Nepal Cargo Logistics

Are you looking for the best cargo services in Nepal??
Nepal Cargo Logistics at you service located at heart of Nepal. It’s easy accessibility and availability makes it a Number 1 Choice. With the tracking facility of the cargo the security aspect is strengthen. The fast courier service is also our main area of operation. Employees with high professionalism and dedication will take your goods to the destination. Less error prone system of handling cargo and courier, less damage of goods during the transportation, and lightning delivery time is our main specialty. In case of any damage we guarantee 100% cash back. Our Cargo services stand on its motto “Your delivery is our Responsibility”. The mission of Nepal Cargo Logistics is to take the organization into international level. Serving the customers in a large scale and to be the largest cargo company in Nepal serving the widest destinations is our mission. Our goal has always been to deliver our cargo and couriers in the shortest time span with high accuracy and security. Our extended services that spans all continents, Nepal Logistics delivers the cargo and couriers to the final users as we believe in performance to the highest level is our responsibility, we deliver the in the best possible time and manner.

