Multilingual Dental Clinic in Vancouver, BC Offers Appointments on Weekdays and Saturday Also

VANCOUVER, BC—Doctor Lam, a dentist in Vancouver, British Columbia (BC)aims to meet all his patients’ needs. Knowing that multiple languages are spoken by the Chinese dentist on Main Street, patients are at more at ease knowing they will be able to communicate during visits. English and Chinese dialects are spoken at the practice, including Cantonese and Mandarin. In addition, the experienced Dr, Lam uses advanced dental care technology, including safe and effective laser dentistry and digital imaging; serving the greater BC V6A 2V1 community.

Convenient Location Near to You

For high-quality dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment, visit Dr. Lam, the experienced, multilingual dentist in Vancouver, British Columbia (BC)

The Chinese dentist near E Hastings St. is conveniently located in the Chinatown district of Vancouver. Therefore, Dr. Yu Ming Lam, DDS is a dental clinic that is easily accessible.

Our Dentist in China Town

Dr. Yu Ming Lam, DDS earned his dental degree in Montreal from McGill University. Due to his many interests, Dr. Lam has pursued orthodontics, implant dentistry, endodontic treatments, and wisdom tooth extractions. For many years the talented Chinese dentist in Vancouver has been practicing general dentistry. Located in the Chinatown and Main Street area Dr. Lam and his staff are well-established in the community and known for providing the highest quality dental care and superior patient service.

The trained and professional staff at Dr. Lam’s dental clinic in Vancouver, BC also have many years of dentistry experience, so patients know they are being treated by the best. Whether you are receiving a routine cleaning or a complex root canal, you trust the level of expertise delivered by Dr. Lam and his staff. The Chinatown dentist offers a full menu of comprehensive dental services, including:

• Cosmetic dentistry
• Dental exams and cleanings
• Dental Crowns
• Dental Fillings
• Dental implants
• Digital imaging
• Family Dentistry
• Orthodontics (metal and clear braces)
• Root canal treatment
• Teeth whitening
• Tooth bridges
• Wisdom tooth extraction
• And more!

Dr. Lam Dental Implant and Advanced Dentistry clinic in Vancouver, BC has you covered! To get more info visit us at Dr Lam – Dentist in Vancouver, BC

