Home Audio Equipment Market Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​The global market for home audio equipment continues to grow owing to the rocketing sales of technologies, such as Blu-ray, and the resurgence of the HTiB (Home Theatre in-a-Box) market. The home audio equipment market is expected to foresee continuous growth in the upcoming years due to the innovative product development with technologically advanced features being incorporated in devices, rising popularity of audio technologies and growing consumer preference for high-quality content. Other important factors supporting the growth of this market include widening consumer base in the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, rise in disposable incomes and growing urbanization trend.

The research study titled “Home Audio Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019” provides in-depth analysis of the market and related sub-segments. The report strategically focuses on market segments such as home theatre in-a-box (HTiB), home audio systems, home radios, and other home audio accessories and provides market insights and data about the size and growth of each segment. The report includes detailed analysis of the prevalent market trends and company profiles.

To provide better understanding of the competition in the market, the report also includes Porter’s five force model analysis, value chain analysis, and market attractiveness analysis. The study on the global home audio equipment market has been conducted with an objective to provide a thorough coverage of underlying technological and economic issues driving the home audio equipment manufacturing business.

The report provides market data and forecast for the home audio equipment segments with an in-depth analysis of the global market, which has been further segmented on the basis of major geographical regions, from 2013 to 2019. The segmentation has been done to provide strategic insight for each category, enabling stakeholders across the value chain to gain considerable business intelligence.

Growing entertainment industry has led to increasing demand for home audio equipment. Increasing usage of online entertainment, deployment of reliable and sophisticated music storage equipment and high-speed data streaming are expected to foster innovations in the home audio equipment market.

Growing consumer preference for better quality products and rise in disposable incomes of families are mainly encouraging customers to buy such home entertainment products, thus, driving the market for home audio equipment. Additionally, availability of home theatre system that can perform audio/video switching and play and stream audio stored on PC and internet radio stations is expected to boost the home audio equipment market. However, fear of hearing loss is the major restrain for this market. Introduction of wireless streaming is expected to boost the demand for home audio equipment.

Home audio systems including music players, Blu-ray players, along with LCD and LED TVs and HTiBs are the most popular products in the market. In case of product types, other home audio accessories segment which includes speakers, subwoofers, and microphones among others held the largest share in 2012. This is mainly due to growing popularity of music applications and streaming capabilities. However, home theater in-a-box segment is expected to grow at faster rate due to the rising usage of digital entertainment and rapid transition to online platforms.

In 2012, Europe held the largest market share and accounted for 29.6% of the global home audio equipment market. This is because consumers in Europe are early adopter of technologically advanced entertainment products such as smartphones, Blu-ray players, and televisions among others. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be to the fastest growing owing to the rise in living standards of the population and presence of most home audio equipment manufacturers in the region.