Function as a Service Market Research Study and Future Prospects 2023

Market Scenario

Function as a service provides a platform allowing customers to develop, run, and manage application functionalities without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure typically associated with developing and launching an app. It is a category of cloud computing services that offers server less architecture.

Major forces driving the growth of function as a service market are maturity of hosted services and a gradual shift to server less architecture. Other factors responsible for driving the growth of function as a service market are agility and scalability.

The Function as a Service Market has been segmented on the basis of user type, service type, application, deployment and vertical. The application segment is further bifurcated into web based and mobile application and research and academic application. Out of which, the web based and mobile applications segment is expected to hold the largest market share while the research and academic applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is owing to the easy deployment solutions and hence offers performance optimization.

The global Function as a Service Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 12 Billion by 2023, at 30% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3324

Key Players

The prominent players in function as a service market are – IBM (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Dynatrace LLC (U.S.), Infosys Ltd. (India), Rogue Wave Software Inc. (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), Fiorano Software & Affiliates (U.S.), among others.

Segments:

Function as a service market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By User Type

Operator Centric

Developer Centric

By Service Type

Automation & Integration

Microservice Monitoring & Management Services

API Management Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Training & Consulting

Others

By Application

Web Based & Mobile Application

Research & Academic Application

Others

By Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Media

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of function as a service market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in function as a service market in North America is attributed to the technical advancements and increasing investments in cloud based solutions in that region.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Software providers

Cloud Service providers

Professional Service providers

Solution providers

Integration service providers

Application development platform providers

Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

System integrators

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/function-service-market-3324

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Growth Factors 13

2.1.1 Agility And Scalability 13

2.1.2 Growing Demand For Serverless Architecture 14

2.1.3 Cost Effectiveness 14

2.2 Market Restraints 15

2.2.1 Architectural Complexity 15

2.2.2 Security Concerns 15

2.3 Function As A Service Principles And Logic 16

2.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 17

3 Global Function as a Service Market, By User Type

3.1 Introduction 18

3.2 Sub-Segment 19

3.2.1 Developer Centric 19

3.2.2 Operator Centric 19

4 Global Function as a Service Market, By Deployment

4.1 Introduction 20

4.2 Sub-Segment 21

4.2.1 Public Cloud 21

4.2.2 Private Cloud 21

4.2.3 Hybrid Cloud 21

5 Global Function as a Service Market, By Services

5.1 Introduction 22

5.2 Sub-Segment 23

5.2.1 Automation & Integration 23

5.2.2 Microservice Monitoring & Management Services 24

5.2.3 API Management Services 24

5.2.4 Support & Maintenance Services 24

5.2.5 Training & Consulting 24

6 Global Function as a Service Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction 25

6.2 Sub-Segment 26

6.2.1 Web & Mobile Based 26

6.2.2 Research & Academic 26

6.2.3 Other Applications 26

Continued…

Know More about this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/function-as-a-service-market

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com