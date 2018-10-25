Tech

Ebizzinfotech recently published ‘The Horror Story App

Comment(0)

SURAT, INDIA OCTOBER-25, 2018 GreenCom EbizzInfotech the well-known IT organization has newly launched another Android application named “The Horror Story: 1K+ Haunted Scary Ghost Stories” for horror stories lover! This organization is notable for developing quality applications in various app categories.

This recently developed app is intended for individuals who are fond of perusing exciting stories. It facilitates all the Android device holder with the extraordinary feature of reading the stories without using ‘Internt Connection’.

Here are some of the most amazing features of this app:

1) Completely Free of cost!
2) More than ‘1000’ scary stories!
3) Users can “Bookmark” their favorite stories easily.
4) An option of “Quick Read” is provided to reading the stories rapidly.
5) “Mark as Read” option helps the user to pick the new story each time!
6) With the help of ‘Share’ option, readers can share scary stories with their friends!
7) Readers can easily ‘Incease (+) or Decrease (-)’ font size of the story.

The story readers can enjoy this application by choosing the most creepy story in a night with excitement and fun! Furthermore, the horror stories of this application can be utilized in the ‘Horror/Halloween Acts’ too.

Mr. Suresh Kalathiya, CEO of Greencom Ebizzinfotech said that “We will probably get young people more draw in with this application and invest their time more in the reading!”

While addressing future updates, he answered “We are creating different applications like ‘Educational, Photography, Musical and some more’. There are a few applications which are line up, such as ‘Bhagavad Gita and My Stuff’ which are going to release soon!”.

Also Read
Tech

Difference Between Netgear AC810S VS TP-Link M7650

More and more network providers worldwide are upgrading their LTE or LTE advanced networks to LTE Advanced Pro. Comparing with LTE and LTE Advanced, the LTE Advanced Pro adopts more advanced LTE technologies such as 256QAM, carrier aggregation, massive MIMO etc…To fulfill the high speeds for LTE-A PRO(https://www.4gltemall.com/ue-CatID/lte-CatID-18.html/), many network equipment vendors presented their LTE […]
Tech

Global E-passport Market 2018-2025 Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report

E-passport E-passport is an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer. Access Full Report: […]
Tech

MAGFAST Announces a 9-Point Trust & Safety Program

MAGFAST is pleased to announce its Trust & Safety Program. The program is designed to look after both its remarkable group of several thousand launch supporters, and rapidly growing list of pre-order customers. “It’s a big leap of faith when people get behind any crowdfunded project.” says Founder & CEO Seymour Segnit. “With tens of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *