Cooper Bolt: Smart DG Sets 10kVA-250kVA

Cooper Corp Generators provide effective power back up solution for domestic homes, commercial and industrial establishments across India and world over. In a span of 50 years, the company has outperformed the industry average and emerged as one of the key players among the genset manufacturers. The company is among the first to get approval from the ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) to launch emission certified gensets ranging from 10 kVA to 250 kVA. With the introduction of silent generators, the company has ushered in a whole new range of silent gensets that are designed to minimize pollution, sound emissions as well as optimize on fuel.

Selecting the right power backup genset involves several parameters such as the engine capacity, block loading requirements, stability during power outage and fluctuation, quick pick-up and start. Besides, it is important for genset manufacturers to ensure high fuel efficiency and lower carbon emission levels in their gensets. To achieve this end, Cooper Corp has introduced gensets of varied capacities from 10 kVA generator to 250 kVA generators. These generators are not only equipped with effective solutions for power back up, but also provide a guarantee of better performance engines teamed with high fuel efficiency. With time and time tested innovations and solutions, the company has introduced gensets that are economical, fuel efficient and also comply with the global emission standards.

Diesel generators have long been accepted as one of the most reliable power back-up source for domestic homes and commercial use. By and large, customers sourcing generators look for safety and ease operations, high fuel efficiency, easy maintenance and long engine life. Cooper Corp has been the choice of customers across varied sectors and for a wide range of application including industrial and agro sector, manufacturing and service sector etc.

Powering homes with Clean Energy Technology

Clean energy technology is the future technology. Genset manufacturers need to particularly focus on reducing harmful pollutants and maximizing the efficiency of power sources while designing and manufacturing gensets. While diesel engine gensets has always been and continues to be most popular owing to improved fuel economy, CNG/LNG powered engines have also been widely accepted by the people in the recent times. Cooper Corp has introduced CNG/LPG powered gensets that are loaded with benefits. These gensets not only have substantially lower emissions, they also have low operating costs and significantly lower sound levels. Since they are highly cost efficient, these LPG gensets have proven to be a boon for power deficit consumers especially in India’s Delhi/NCR belt where there is not only shortage of power but is also high levels of air pollution.

Quick Start, High performance diesel engines to power your spaces

Cooper Corp range of gensets includes 10 Kva gensets to 250 Kva used to power homes and industrial establishments. Since the company has always been driven by engineering excellence and invests in latest technology, Cooper corp has designed products that are efficient, safe and cause less environmental hazards. They not only have low carbon emissions, but also have high fuel efficiency. Moreover, they comply with the CPCB norms for sound emissions. Cooper Corp specializes in the manufacture and design of silent diesel gensets that carry several outstanding features such as measured noise emission of less than 75 dbA, optimal remote control and specially designed ECU module that controls all the critical parameters of the engine.

The new ECOPACK series is India’s first Euro IV, US EPA, Tier IV interim and CPCB 2 compliant range of gensets. Moreover, they are compact, efficient and light as compared to the others in this category. Having said so, they are approximately 40% lighter and occupy less space in comparison to other brands of the same capacity and engine specifications. Cooper gensets are powered by a 4 stroke, liquid cooled, indigenously developed Diesel engine made in collaboration with Ricardo UK. Cooper Corp is a reliable name when it comes to quality, design and technology. The company today supplies generators worldwide to the USA, European countries, the Middle East and other Asian countries.

Known for innovative designs, high fuel efficiency and precision technology, Cooper Corp gensets offer several advantages over other brand of gensets. All the gensets are tested individually for operational and safety purpose. Besides delivering high fuel efficiency, clean and economically viable power solution, they are empowered with smart technology and quick pick up. The genset manufacturer has a strong distribution chain across the country and worldwide and an efficient after-sales service network that takes care of the maintenance and service. While the success of the brand is evident from the visibility and distribution network, today, Cooper Corp has a sales network of more than 80 dealers with over 200 touch points nationally.

For more info. Visit: https://generators.coopercorp.in