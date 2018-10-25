Botnet Detection Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Analysis Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Media & entertainment enterprises spend a major share on advertisements to create brand awareness and attract new customers. Botnet detection techniques are majorly adopted in media & entertainment industries to reduce vulnerabilities towards advertisements. Botnet attacks may run illegal activities such as spreading fraudulent content, price scraping, and others which affect the brand due to which advertisers are constantly monitoring networks and servers to detect any unusual traffic patterns, to evaluate the reason for declining sales performance, and others.

Furthermore, social media platforms are also expected to get affected by botnet attacks with the use of automated accounts. Extensive collection of fake accounts or social bots handled by botmaster attempt to appear as person and aim at affecting the perception of people about other people, brands, and political figures. Botnet detection techniques help in real-time monitoring and safeguarding the social media platforms against such attacks.

Major Key players

Akamai Technologies (US),

PerimeterX, Inc. (US),

Imperva (US),

Intechnica Ltd (UK),

Distil Inc. (US),

Shield Square (India),

Instart Logic Inc.(US),

White Ops, Inc (US)

Kasada Pty Ltd (Australia).

Other players include Unbotify (Israel), Shape Security (US), InfiSecure Technologies Inc. (India), AppsFlyer (US), Variti International GmbH (Switzerland), Datadome (France) and Mfilterit (India) among others.

According to MRFR, The global Botnet Detection Market is expected to generate a market value of USD 1 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of ~ 41%.

Segmentation:

The global botnet detection market is segmented into various segments on the basis of deployment, organization size, application, detection techniques, and vertical

By deployment, the market is segmented into on-cloud and on-premise.

By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprise and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

By application, the market is segmented into web-based, mobile-based, and API based.

By detection technique, the market is segmented into flow data monitoring, anomaly detection, DNS log analysis, and honeypots.

By vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government & defense, IT & telecom, retail, media & entertainment, transportation, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for botnet detection is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis for botnet detection market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to emerge as the leading region in the botnet detection market during the forecast period due to early adoption of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things and cloud. Furthermore, early adoption of smartphones, laptops and other smart devices and BYOD trend among the enterprises which require botnet detection techniques are some other factors driving the growth of botnet detection market in this region. Also, well-established economies in the region such as the US, Canada, and Mexico are looking to invest in the research and development of botnet detection software to help enterprises protect the data from cyber threats is further influencing the growth of botnet detection market in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to government policies supporting the growth of small and medium enterprises who demand cyberthreat protection to safeguard the their data. Furthermore, increasing adoption of cloud services to store and share the enterprise data is further helping to fuel the botnet detection market.

