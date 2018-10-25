Lifestyle

Baaya Design Collaborates with Craft Beton

Baaya Design in collaboration with Craft Beton will be hosting a discussion on ‘Stories On Design – Living your Dream’. Sundeep Kumar (CEO of Craft Beton) will be in conversation with Pramiti Madhavji (Founder The Blue Pencil Design Company & Founding Editor of Elle Décor India) to discussion creation of contemporary art pieces using cement.

Baaya Design takes the inspiration from the rich legacy in our culture, to create striking modern interpretations. Be it an elegant fusion of traditional crafts, contemporary aesthetics and modern functionality for a luxurious and homely experience, the brand continuously tries to weave together a new story that becomes an extension to their consumer’s legacy.

Upholding this thought process, Baaya Design has associated with Craft Beton who uses cement, to make various art pieces by the hands of internationally acclaimed designers. Baaya recognizes the modern functionality of their products and has thus created a unique store in store concept to highlight the various products by Craft Beton and to discuss and share their experiences and stories on design.

Date: 26th Oct 2018

Time: 5pm to 7pm

Venue: The Baaya Showroom, Raghuvanshi Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai – 400013

