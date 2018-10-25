Health and Wellness

2019 Pulmonary, Thoracic and Critical Care Conference

2019 Pulmonary, Thoracic and Critical Care Conference (2019PTCC) is a premiere educational event which is designed to advance knowledge and expertise in trauma and critical care that rotate between continents and are organized in collaboration with national and international Pulmonary, Thoracic and Critical Care societies and associations. This International Congress 2019PTCC is going to be held at Goa, India during April 12-13, 2019. The conference is targeted to the international Critical Care Medicine community as well as other healthcare professionals involved in multidisciplinary critical care surgical challenges; For every community, there continues to be a need for surgical and medical teams to evaluate and treat the severely injured patients. It is appropriate that this Critical Care Conference Congress take the action of leading a continuing education venue for the complex operative and critical care surgical challenges and become the epitome of such series. The 2019 Pulmonary, Thoracic and Critical Care Conference (2019PTCC) will be organized around the theme ‘Thought Provoking Solutions to Improve the Crisis of Critical Care’

Few Topics which will be covered:

 Critical Care Medicine
 Trauma and Anesthesiology
 Interventional Pulmonology
 Asthma and COPD
 Pulmonary Infections
 Interstitial Lung Diseases
 Pulmonary Hypertension
 Pleural Diseases
 Chest Imaging
 Sleep Medicine
 Respiratory Care
 Venous Thromboembolism
 Thoracic Surgery
 Pediatric Pulmonology
 Research in Pulmonary Medicine and many mor

