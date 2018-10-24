Worldwide Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Witness a Remarkable Growth Projected By 2023

Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Market – Overview

The acute coronary syndrome is a medical condition characterized by a sudden slowing or blockage of blood supply to the heart. The acute coronary syndrome can be exampled by myocardial infarction. Indigestion, dyspnea, diaphoresis, and unexplained fatigue are some of the common symptoms associated with the syndrome. The increasing prevalence of coronary heart disease and growing geriatric population is expected to be a major driver for the market growth during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, approximately 366,000 people died due to coronary heart disease within the Americas in 2015. Moreover, according to the World Health Organization, people who age 65 years or more are projected to grow from 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.5 billion by 2050. Additionally, factors such as rising prevalence of diabetes and growing obese population boost the market growth. However, lack of awareness, high therapeutic surgery cost, and low per capita healthcare expenditure in the middle and low-income countries are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. As per a study published in the Brazilian Journal of Cardiovascular Surgery, the average cost for coronary artery bypass graft surgery, per patient, was estimated to be about USD 7,992.55 in 2017. Global Acute Coronary Syndrome is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Acute Coronary Syndrome Market – Leading players

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED. (Japan), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K), Sanofi (Paris), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global acute coronary syndrome market owing to the rising prevalence of coronary heart diseases and presence of a well-developed healthcare sector within the region. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure and presence of market players within the region boost the market.

Europe stands second in the global acute coronary syndrome market due to the increasing availability of funds for research, a huge patient population, and a well-developed healthcare sector. According to the Heart U.K., there were approximately 404,000 hospital admissions due to coronary heart diseases in England during 2012 to 2013. Moreover, growing geriatric and obese population provides favorable backgrounds for market growth within the region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the market due to the presence of developing economies such as India, China, Australia, and others within the region. Moreover, a huge patient population, rising healthcare expenditure, and a rapidly developing healthcare sector fuel the market growth.

The Middle East and Africa has the least share in the global acute coronary syndrome market. This can be attributed to the low per capita healthcare expenditure and stringent government policies, especially within the African region. On the hand, the Middle East holds a majority of the market due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure.

Global Acute Coronary Syndrome – Market Segmentation

The global acute coronary syndrome market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into unstable angina, ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI), Non-ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (NSTEMI), and others. On the basis of diagnosis, the market is categorized into blood tests, imaging, stress test, and others. The imaging segment is sub-segmented into Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI), Computerized Tomography (CT) angiogram, echocardiogram, coronary angiogram, and others. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into medication, surgery, and others. The medication segment is sub-segmented into thrombolytics, nitroglycerin, antiplatelet drugs, beta blockers, statins, surgery, and others. The antiplatelet drugs segment is further segmented into aspirin, clopidogrel, prasugrel, and others. The beta blockers segment is further segmented into metoprolol, nadolol, and others. The statins segment is further segmented into atorvastatin, simvastatin, and others. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into angioplasty and stenting, coronary bypass surgery, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, and others.

