Thunder Energies Corp. Appoints Scott Wainwright as President

Tarpon Springs, FL, Oct 24, 2018 — Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, Chairman of the Board of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTCQB:TNRG), announces the appointment of T. Scott Wainwright, as President of the Company. Dr. Santilli states: “I first met Mr. Wainwright in 2010 when, as CEO of Magnegas Corporation, I hired him as President of the company and Director of Sales. He was able to expand the sales territory by building a successful sales force and adding large accounts. In addition, Mr. Wainwright distinguished himself as part of the team that uplisted Magnegas Corporation to the Nasdaq market with a capital raise of $4,000,000. I am pleased that he accepted the offer to join our team as president of Thunder Energies Corporation at this important time in the development of our company.”

“It is a true honor to assume the position of president of Thunder Energies Corp.,” stated Mr. Wainwright. “I have known Dr. Santilli for many years now and I have had a working relationship with him in various capacity because of my strong beliefs in the value of the technologies that he has developed and brought to market with Magnegas Corp. first and with Thunder Energies Corporation now. My initial role of COO with TEC allowed me to see the full potential of the company and motivates me now to work with the TEC team to move the company to the next level.”

Contact:
Hannah Kegerreis
PubRelCo Inc.
447 Broadway
2nd Floor – Suite 393
New York, NY 10013
1-877-228-1283
info@PubRelCo.com
http://www.pubrelco.com/

