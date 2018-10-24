This Diwali, shoppers and visitors at Growel’s Mall can have great fun, win big prizes

This year, Growel’s 101 Mall in Kandivali will celebrate Diwali with much aplomb with an array of fun activities that will have visitors making a beeline to the mall. The Diwali celebrations will be held every weekend from October 27 to November 17 and the mall will wear an uber-cool festive look during the entire period. Everything will look resplendent right from the main entrance, which will be decked up in bright colours to the entire mall, which will have pretty hangings adorning the place. Thematic décor and beautiful lights will make the mall bask in festive glory.

Shoppers will have myriad options beginning with grand prizes available for them. If they shop for Rs 3,000 and above, they get a chance to win a Hyundai Eon. A daily Tambola will be held specially for all shoppers who shop for Rs 1,000 and above. Winners will play a Tambola Finale with a celebrity on November 11. That’s not all. Innovative and creative workshops like Lantern Making, Diya Decor workshop, Paper Rangoli, Toran Making, Envelope Making etc along with entertaining games will be held on weekends for kids as well as adults.

All brands and stores will also introduce their new festive collection while white goods, F&B and entertainment segments will see exciting ranges and offers.

What: Diwali Extravaganza at Growel’s Mall, Kandivali East, Mumbai

When: From Friday 26th Oct to Sunday 11th November, 2018

Timings: From 12 PM to 8 PM